HONOR: Peace Officers Memorial Day in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – May 15 is a day that recognizes the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.

According to National Police Week’s website, In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls is recognized as Police Week.

Thousands of police officers from around the world travel to Washington, DC to participate in a number of events that honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Local police departments posted to social media Friday about flags being lowered to half-mast to honor those that lost their lives or by sharing a link for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Day Fund that shows a list of recently fallen heroes.

When you visit the website if you click on an officer’s photo it shares the information about what community they served and how they passed.

According to National Police Week’s website, the memorial service includes a candlelight vigil, which is sponsored by the NLEOMF and seminars sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) National Police Week draws between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees.

We take this day to remember those who sacrificed their lives, thank you, police officers! Do you know an officer who lost their life or was injured in the line of duty? Share your story with us by emailing reportit@wwlp.com.