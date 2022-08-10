WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame are holding a news conference to announce plans for Hooplandia, the largest 3×3 basketball competition and festival on the East Coast.

The 3×3 tournament features amateur players all the way up to some of basketball’s best. It’s the largest tournament on the East Coast and is scheduled to take place at The Big E fairgrounds from June 23 through June 25, 2023.

A news conference is being held at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield with Eugene Cassidy, President & CEO of Eastern States Exposition and John Doleva, President & CEO of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic postponed the 2021 anticipated tournament in western Massachusetts.