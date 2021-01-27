House examining gaps in Massachusetts COVID-19 approach

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts House leaders announced late Wednesday that they are working to identify gaps in the state’s approach to COVID-19 in gateway cities and communities of color.

In a statement, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said he was aware of disproportionate COVID-19 impacts and in active conversations with Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz and members of the Black and Latino caucus “about the need to identify gaps in DPH implementation, vaccine outreach, and related communications in underserved communities.”

“I look forward to sharing additional updates as we work with House Members and our partners in the Senate,” Mariano said.

The speaker also announced he has appointed and reappointed Reps. Carlos Gonzalez, Chynah Tyler, and Liz Miranda to the state Health Equity Task Force.