House expected to vote on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package

(WWLP) – The House of Representatives is expected to vote on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package Wednesday.

How will this plan help Massachusetts?

The newest estimates for relief funding in the bill for Massachusetts suggest that the state could get more than $1 billion in transit assistance and almost $3 billion in total education aid.

Senate Democrats, according to figures shared by Senator Ed Markey’s office, project that Massachusetts will receive more than $1 billion from the $30.5 billion authorized for transit agency relief.

The aid includes almost $19 million dollars for Springfield and over $350 thousand for Pittsfield. Officials say the state will take initial control of 85 percent of Springfield’s funding.

The Library of Congress estimates that K through 12 education in Massachusetts will receive $1.8 billion in new support from the $170 billion laid out in the bill, while higher education is in line to receive $825 million.

Governor Baker would receive $27 million to share with private schools.

The Senate version of the bill passed on Saturday and must be approved again by the House before President Biden can sign it.