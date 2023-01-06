CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tonight someone could become a multi-millionaire with the mega millions jackpot now at $940 million dollars. But when you buy that two dollar ticket, where does that money go?

This is the fourth largest jackpot in mega millions history but when you buy your ticket not all the money gets added to the jackpot.

In fact a portion of it goes right to the state and it’s used in a number of ways. Mass Lottery said funds go to programs like public safety to help with staffing and equipment but it also goes towards improving roads, snow removal, school services, along with parks and recreation projects. But with a jackpot this big–

Emikan Sudan from Northampton said he would use it to help others if he won.

“I’m not a greedy person so I would probably share it with groups who need help. I have a good family, good grand kids. I would probably help my grandkids a lot,” Sudan told 22News.

And when jackpots go up quickly it brings in more money faster for the state. This past November the Mass Lottery sold 58 point 6 million in Powerball tickets when that jackpot was high.