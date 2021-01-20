How Biden’s administration will impact Massachusetts

US President Joe Biden delivers his Inauguration speech after being sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Biden Administration will produce changes around the country but what changes will Massachusetts residents see in the region?



There’s new leadership in the White House and President Joe Biden is making climate action priority number one.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, a member of the environment and public works committee expressed his excitement as our country re-enters into the Paris Climate Agreement.

It commits the U.S. in leading the way in creating a net-zero global economy by 2050.



“We have to deploy clean energy over the next decade in order to deal with the catastrophic threat to our country and from my perspective, it will mean jobs, jobs, jobs,” said President Joe Biden.

The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement back in November, making the U.S. the only country to leave the international accord.

The Biden Administration has also unveiled a plan to jump-start the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

Biden has promised that his administration will vaccinate 100 million people during the first 100 days.

The $20 billion plan is part of a $400 billion COVID-19 response that’s contained in a proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

If approved by Congress, it would provide vaccines to all Americans with zero cost-sharing.



“I can tell you one thing that’s clear is that the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days, is absolutely a doable thing,” said Biden.

President Biden named John Kerry, the longtime Massachusetts senator and former secretary of state his envoy on climate on the national security council.



Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is also joining Kerry in D.C. as Biden’s labor secretary.