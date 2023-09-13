SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are often holding sobriety checkpoints throughout Massachusetts, such as one in Hampden County this past weekend, to deter drunk driving. State Police shared what happens when you encounter a sobriety checkpoint.

When vehicles approach a sobriety checkpoint on a road, every driver will be greeted by a State Trooper. The trooper will have a brief conversation with the driver and will then be told they can move along. If the trooper decides a further investigation is needed, the driver will be asked to pull over to a safe area off the side of the road for further conversation.

If the trooper believes the driver may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a standardized field sobriety test will be done. This typically involves the driver getting out of the vehicle and performing different tests such as walking along a straight line. The trooper assesses the conversation and actions of the driver during this test and will determine if they should be arrested for operating under the influence.

State Police are required to announce what county and when a sobriety checkpoint will be held. Massachusetts law allows police to randomly stop vehicles at these checkpoints. Checkpoints will be placed on busy roads in areas of high incidence of drunk driving crashes and arrests.

Massachusetts State Police shared photos of a recent sobriety checkpoint held in New Bedford where several people were arrested for suspected impaired driving.

You can find announcements of sobriety checkpoints on the State Police website.