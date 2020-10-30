How does homeowners insurance work?

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is Working for You when it comes to what you need to know about homeowners insurance.

22News spoke to King & Cushman Insurance in Northampton who told us it’s important to have homeowners insurance to protect your property. Homeowners insurance is a comprehensive policy that covers almost everything for your home.

The two things that aren’t covered are flood and earthquake, which can be bought separately.

22News received an email from a viewer asking about homeowner’s insurance rates, saying the state rate is increasing by 20 percent. But according to Jill Lesko of King & Cushman Insurance, the state homeowner’s insurance rate increases minimally each year.

“That would be a huge increase,” said Lesko. “I mean, annually we see a one or a two percent increase. I have not heard anything about a 20 percent increase. That would be crazy.”

Recently in western Massachusetts, we’ve had a lot of storms leading to damage, insurance experts say if a tree falls on your house you’re completely covered.

Lesko says in our area storm damage is the most common insurance claim they receive. She recommends combining your home and auto insurance to get a good discount on both policies.