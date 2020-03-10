How donations from 94.7 WMAS Radiothon helped local family

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 19th annual 94.7 WMAS Children’s Miracle Network radiothon kicked off Tuesday morning at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

There are dozens of people at the hospital standing by the phone waiting for your donation which goes right to Western Massachusetts children who visit or stay at the hospital. The radiothon continues into Wednesday.

Money raised will go toward new equipment, as well as games, toys, and other amenities to help the hospital feel more like home.

“It allows us to provide excellent care and a lot of little extra things from music and pet therapy to things like iPads that help distract children when they’re under medical supervision,” Kathy Tobin, the Director of Annual Giving and Events at Baystate, told 22News.

22News spoke with the Dedrick family, who were able to get through a scary time more easily because of these extra amenities.

Evie Dedrick, their youngest daughter, was just 6 weeks old when she was diagnosed with bronchiolitis, a condition that made it hard for her to breathe. Her older sister, just 3 at the time, went to see her new baby sister who was covered with medical apparatus that helped her breathe. Baystate was there to ease any nerves.

“They gave me a doll that had everything that Evie had on her, so I didn’t have to get scared,” Isabelle Dedrick said.

Their mother, Kristen Dedrick, told 22News the extra steps Baystate took, thanks to donations from the radiothon, made all the difference in her daughter’s treatment.

“It was such a relief to have someone that walks through what was on her because she had all this apparatus on her. Those were the child life specialists.”

Last year, the radiothon raised over $260,000. Call 794-1111 to donate.