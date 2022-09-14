NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows food prices are still rising.

Richard Cooper, the owner of State Street Fruit Store in Northampton says he sees inflation impacting his business every day. On Wednesday morning he received a memo from suppliers about price hikes for turkey, chicken, and cheese.

The increase is a reflection of the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The price for all food items rose 11.4 percent in the last year. Meat, poultry, eggs, and fish category seeing the highest increase, 16.4 percent. Dairy rose 16.2 percent.

The impact on food can stem from global events, like the war in Ukraine or poor farming conditions. Cooper is doing what he can to keep prices reasonable for customers.

“Some stores I know, as soon as they get a new item in, and the price goes up they remark the price of everything on the shelf, but we don’t. We wait until we’re actually selling that new item so people can still get last week’s price.”

“I actually find myself doing more at a time, getting more. And getting as much as I can out of leftovers and you know just using every little bit.” Mikey Toledano, Northampton

Shopping locally does come with benefits. Not only is it a boost for the local economy, but Cooper says the store buys most of the fruits and vegetables locally. Which can translate into better price control, by avoiding national supply and demand issues.