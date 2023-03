CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As if you need any more reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to the U.S. census bureau, Massachusetts is one of the most Irish states.

Among its population, 19.8% claim Irish ancestry, which is about double the national population percentage. This means that about 1 in 5 people you meet in the Bay State have Irish ancestors.

New Hampshire takes home the gold with a population that is 20.2% Irish.