CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Showers and storms Tuesday, brought some much-needed rainfall to western Massachusetts.

It was quite a variation in rainfall amounts across western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Hampden County

Westfield: 3.25″

Holyoke: 1.17″

Hampden: 0.92″

West Springfield: 0.81″

Brimfield: 0.65″

Springfield: 0.52″

Longmeadow: 0.30″

Wilbraham: 0.29″

Hampshire County

Ware: 2″

Westhampton: 1.16″

Florence: 1.08″

Easthampton: 1.2″

Northampton: 0.71″

Amherst: 0.36″

Franklin County

Conway: 0.17″

Shutesbury: 0.16″

Colrain: 0.16

Millers Falls: 0.12

Sunderland: 0.11

Leverett: 0.10

Orange Airport: 0.09″

Bernardston: 0.08″

Greenfield: 0.06″

Buckland: 0.05″

Shelburne Falls: 0.03″

Berkshire County

Savoy: 1.67″

Stockbridge: 0.32″

Pittsfield: 0.25″

The amount of rain for the month of August so far reported at Westover in Chicopee is 1.33 inches. On average we see about 4 inches of rain, which gives us a deficit of 2.67 inches of rain.

As far as the U.S. Drought Monitor goes, we continue to see that severe drought across most of western Massachusetts. It really won’t be until next week until we know if the rain we picked up over the last couple of days will have an impact on the ongoing drought.