CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The White House released state-by-state data of the 26 million Americans who applied for debt relief before the application closed last year.

In August of 2022, President Biden announced that his Administration is planning to provide up to $20,000 in debt relief for borrowers that are earning less than $125,000 per year, according to the latest White House Data. Other qualifying factors for the program were if you were enrolled as an undergraduate student between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, if you were born after January 1, 1998, and if you are not married, according to the Federal Student Aid website.

The application for this program was open for less than a month before the administration took it down as a result of lawsuits that were brought by opponents of the program.

Before the administration took it down, more than 26 million student loan borrowers submitted an application. Nearly 16.5 million of those applications were fully approved and were passed along to loan servicers for discharge.

In Massachusetts, 593,000 applicants were automatically deemed eligible for the relief program. Now, 380,000 people had their student loan debt relief applications approved. According to Federal Student Aid, applications are still blocked for the relief program as of the end of January.

The freeze will not lift for some time, either 60 days after pending legal challenges have been resolved, or at the end of August if there is not a resolution by the end of June.