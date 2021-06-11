How the weather has impacted this year’s growing season

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this spring, just as farmers were starting to plant their crops, we experienced drought conditions across western Massachusetts but that has all changed and despite some recent dramatic changes in temperature, there hasn’t been too much of an impact on the growing season.

“We were really dry. We had started irrigating stuff that we don’t normally do this time of year but now we’re pretty good. It’s definitely been a little different, really cold, really windy, really hot but in the end it all kind of seems to average out, said Bobby Cecchi of E. Cecchi Farms in Feeding Hills.

At E. Cecchi Farms in Feeding Hills, things are really growing in the fields and there is already quite a bit available.

“From the fields… asparagus, radishes, lettuce, strawberries like I said. We just started picking squash, cucumbers and pickles probably another week or so,” said Bobby Cecchi, owner of the farm.

Cecchi says things are pretty much right on schedule and corn will likely be available around the 4th of July provided the weather cooperates.