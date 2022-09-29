CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hurricane Ian has pummelled the state of Florida leaving many without homes. However, Florida is a popular vacation spot and this storm has ruined travel plans as well.

You are going to have to prepare yourself to spend a lot of time on the phone to secure your reimbursements. Florida is the second most traveled to state in the U.S. and many people who may have trips planned to the Sunshine State are seeing those plans disrupted by Hurricane Ian.

First, let’s talk about flights. Are you entitled to a refund? The U.S. Department of Transportation states a consumer is entitled to a refund if the airline cancels the flight, regardless of the reason. Not only are you entitled to the ticket price, but also any associated fees. Many airlines try and push credit, so you might have to speak up if you want your cash back. Travel experts 22News spoke to underscore the need for travel insurance.

“Things have changed in my 35 years of business, right? If you had asked me five years ago, Doreen do I buy insurance? I pretty much would have said ‘no.’ The pandemic changed things so the catastrophes are changing things. The hurricane in Puerto Rico, the hurricane in Florida., that’s changed a lot you’ve got to look at that.” Coakley Rodriguez, owner of Doreen’s Going Places Travel Services

Next hotels and resorts, they often have their own cancellation policies so you will have to work with the hotel staff on getting your money back. Most bookings are refundable if you cancel 48 hours in advance. Travel insurance can run anywhere from just under $100 to more than $300 depending on the cost of your trip, but that additional could end up saving you in the long run.