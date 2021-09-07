How to get rid of ants inside your home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No one likes when there are bugs crawling around the inside of your home and ants are usually a common one found.

These little insects are definitely an annoyance to many people, especially when they find them in their homes or in their kitchens. Ants occasionally go inside homes during dry stretches of weather in search of water.

However, sometimes they come into your home in search for food. The food in question could be a cake laying out on your counter that’s not covered up well, or even some crumbs from a previous meal that you forgot to clean up.

“The foraging ants only make up 10 percent or less of the colony. So if you’re spraying the ant trails you’re not really affecting the whole colony. You can use ant baits, a lot of those you can get over the counter or you can get a professional pest control company to help you with that,” said Natsha Wright from Braman Termite & Pest Elimination. “But the whole point is you’re putting out some kind of source, for example like the bait, the workers are taking that food, that poison food, and they are taking it back to the colony where they are eliminating that other 90 percent.”

Cleaning up any crumbs and sealing off access points is a good way to make sure they won’t enter your house.