CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The majority of the state has reached a level two or “significant” drought status, which makes lawn and garden care very difficult for homeowners.

There are many things homeowners can do, or incorporate into their lawns and gardens to make them more drought-resistant.

Gardening experts have a few rules when it comes to protecting your lawn and gardens during drought conditions: stay away from using fertilizer, water your lawn or garden early in the morning or late in the evening so the water has less of a chance to evaporate, and think about collecting rainwater to use in your garden.

Ed Sourdiffe, the Green Thumb Guru, told 22News, “Rainwater doesn’t have any unnatural chemicals, it doesn’t have chlorine or fluoride and a lot of plants do not like that, so if you can save rainwater it’s great for your tropical plants your house plants, orchids things like that. But, also for any of your plants in the yard. It’s a really good thing to try and do.”

The use of rainwater can be key in communities like Easthampton and Northampton, which currently have watering restrictions in place.

Incorporating mulch into your garden can also help with water retention, as it blocks the sun to prevent evaporation. Some ground covers can also thrive with less water.

The Green Thumb Guru says you only need to water your lawn once a week, but it needs to be a thorough one inch. How do you measure? Just put a mason jar or coffee cup by your sprinkler.

Kristen Iverson of Holyoke said, “We’re just not cutting it too short, and we’re not cutting it as often, and we are watering it every other day, so we just try and take care of it as best as we can. My biggest tip is don’t go on vacation for 11 days, because when you come back it’s a mess.”

But if you do go on vacation, or already have a lawn that’s yellowing, don’t give up hope. You can bring it back to life with consistent watering and care.