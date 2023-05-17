(WWLP) – The weather is once again the right conditions outside to prompt the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for all of Massachusetts, 22News is working for you with how to minimize your fire risk.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly and any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish. Greenfield Fire Chief Robert Strahan tells 22News about what you should do. “So we urge all citizens to be very cautious with any type of an open flame that includes a fire from a grill, a campfire, any outdoor recreation fires we just urge people to be very careful because of this wind sparks or ambers can travel and ignite a fire some place,” says Strahan.

Winds gusts are up to 25 mph Wednesday, the weather service said with relative humidity, a measure of the moisture in the air, expected to be as low as 15 percent in parts of the area.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening at 8 p.m.