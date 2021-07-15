How to protect your pets during severe weather

(WWLP) – Governor Baker has announced the week of July 11 to be Hurricane Preparedness Week in the Bay State and animal welfare groups are issuing a reminder to all pet owners; plan for your pets too.

The American Rescue League of Boston advises all responsible pet owners keep the following tips in mind when planning for natural emergency:

Build an emergency supply kit for each animal . These kits should include: one-week supply of food and water collapsible dishes for food and water a week’s supply of any needed medication tags or other identification leash and harness crate/carrier toys blankets and treats; waste bags and/or litter and litter tray

. These kits should include: Find a pet friendly evacuation center. While many evacuation centers allow pets, not all do. Check your area for pet friendly hotels, boarding facilities, or even friends/family that would allow the entire family to stay.

While many evacuation centers allow pets, not all do. Check your area for pet friendly hotels, boarding facilities, or even friends/family that would allow the entire family to stay. Make sure your pets are microchipped. The best way to be reunited with your pet if you get separated is if they have a microchip with your name, contact information and their vaccination records.

The best way to be reunited with your pet if you get separated is if they have a microchip with your name, contact information and their vaccination records. Develop a Buddy System ; if you can’t bring your pets with you see if a friend or family member is able to evacuate your pets for you.

; if you can’t bring your pets with you see if a friend or family member is able to evacuate your pets for you. Keep a close eye on your pet. most storm conditions like thunder or wind can increase your pet’s anxiety. Make sure to keep them calm and comfortable with soothing items and treats for calm behavior.