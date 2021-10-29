How to tell if a tree in your yard is at risk of falling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nor’easter that struck New England this week highlighted just how disruptive tree damage can be.

It’s always better to be proactive versus reactive, when it comes to trees. There are ways to tell if a tree on your property could be in jeopardy of coming down.

The Nor’easter this past week brought strong gusty winds to New England, knocking out power, and downing trees, causing widespread damage mainly in the eastern part of the state. Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping said more trees are falling this year and that’s largely due to how oversaturated the ground is from the rain this summer.

Courchesne told 22News, “So the trees may be extremely healthy and due to the super saturation, the soil is more pliable and especially with a big head of leaves on the tree the wind can take it down in a matter of no time.”

You should do a visual inspection of each tree on your property and see if it is missing bark or has dead wood. If there are cracks or splits in the trunk, that is also a big warning sign. He recommends doing routine pruning, thinning it out, and making the canopy more porous, actions that can help a tree withstand strong winds.

Also, if your tree is leaning heavily to one side that may be from root damage down below. You can always call a certified arborist if you have any concerns.