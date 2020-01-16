How to turn on AMBER Alerts on your phone

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Springfield Wednesday. With the help of the tips reported from people, the police were able to locate the child safely and arrest the suspect within six and a half hours of being abducted.
Did you get the AMBER Alert on your phone? Your alerts may have been turned off. Check to see if your phone has it turned on.
The instructions may be slightly different based on the version and operating system you have.
AMBER Alerts on iPhone
Open the Settings app
Tap on Notifications and scroll all the way to the bottom
Under GOVERNMENT ALERTS toggle on or off to enable:
- AMBER Alerts
- Emergency Alerts
- Public Safety Alerts
AMBER Alerts on Android
Open the Settings menu
Tap on Connections > More Connection Settings
Open Wireless Emergency Alerts
Tap on three dots and tap settings > Alert Types
Under Alert Types toggle on or off to enable:
- Extreme Alerts
- Severe Alerts
- AMBER Alerts
- Public safety alerts
- State/local test alerts
