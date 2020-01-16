How to turn on AMBER Alerts on your phone

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl in Springfield Wednesday. With the help of the tips reported from people, the police were able to locate the child safely and arrest the suspect within six and a half hours of being abducted.

Did you get the AMBER Alert on your phone? Your alerts may have been turned off. Check to see if your phone has it turned on.

The instructions may be slightly different based on the version and operating system you have.

AMBER Alerts on iPhone

Open the Settings app

Tap on Notifications and scroll all the way to the bottom

Under GOVERNMENT ALERTS toggle on or off to enable:

AMBER Alerts

Emergency Alerts

Public Safety Alerts

AMBER Alerts on Android

Open the Settings menu

Tap on Connections > More Connection Settings

Open Wireless Emergency Alerts

Tap on three dots and tap settings > Alert Types

Under Alert Types toggle on or off to enable:

Extreme Alerts

Severe Alerts

AMBER Alerts

Public safety alerts

State/local test alerts

