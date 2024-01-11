BOSTON (WWLP) – January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month and on Thursday survivors took to the State House to advocate for bills to help those who are most in need.

At a briefing today, survivors shared their stories, and advocates pushed for bills that would change the laws around sex work to protect the victims of such crimes. Both the House and Senate have a version of the sex trade survivors act both of which are sitting in the Judiciary Committee.

The bills are survivor-led and would repeal the crime of selling sex, expunge records of prostituted people, push finds collected from buyers to the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance, and create a commission to expand resources for survivors and those trying to leave sex work.

“Up to 87% of people worldwide selling sex do not do so by choice, they do so to survive, they do so because they’re being exploited, etc. being criminalized is not helping,” said Mary Speta, Executive Director of AMIRAH.

Now, to be clear this would not decriminalize the act of buying sex. Individuals who buy sex would still be held accountable for their crimes.

This has been an issue in several cities in western Massachusetts, including Springfield where in recent years policing has focused on enforcement of those buying sex as opposed to those selling sex.

“The prostituted person is a victim and not a criminal, and we need to have laws and policies that reflect that very basic tenant,” said Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier | (D) Pittsfield.

These bills will need to be voted out of committee before February 7th for them to stay viable, that deadline is known as Joint Rule Ten Day. These bills aren’t a stranger to the Northeast, similar legislation went into effect in Maine this past Fall.