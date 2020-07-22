Hundred of illegal fireworks seized at New Hampshire border in July

(WWLP) – State Police seized hundreds of fireworks and issued several summonses and citations were within days of patrolling along the New Hampshire border this month.

The Department of Fire Services said after several days of enforcement at the border in July, the Massachusetts State Police along with the Bomb Squad assigned to DFS, confiscated over 600 pounds of fireworks and issued 52 summonses to court.

Two drivers were also cited for operating with suspended licenses.





Photos: The Department of Fire Services

Remember, it is illegal for residents to use fireworks in Massachusetts, possess, sell, or purchase them legally elsewhere and then bring them into the state.

One can face a fine of up to $1,000 or face a maximum of one year in prison. Here is more information about the Massachusetts Fireworks Law.