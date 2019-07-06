Hundreds of licenses suspended as Massachusetts RMV reviews records

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has suspended the drivers licenses of nearly a thousand people as part of its review of Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that many drivers licenses have been suspended in the past week as the Registry of Motor Vehicles reviews its current policies.

The review by the department was launched after the deadly crash in New Hampshire last month where 7 motorcyclists were killed.

MassDOT finished processing out-of-state violations and have begun reviewing archived violations. As a result, 940 people had their licenses suspended.

One man said this is a step in the right direction to make the roads safer, but he doesn’t think this is going to solve the problem.

“If you have a bad driving record than yes your license should be suspended if you’re at that point but some people don’t. Is that fair to go through everybody’s, I don’t think so,” Mike Ricci of West Springfield said.

Twenty-three-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield was driving a pickup truck, towing a flatbed when he struck a group of 10 motorcyclists in New Hampshire on June 21, killing seven of them.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide. The Massachusetts Motor Vehicles chief resigned days after that deadly crash.

The state has hired a third-party auditor to review the RMV’s practice of reviewing out-of-state violations. MassDOT is developing draft legislation to make obtaining Commercial Drivers Licenses stricter.