CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.

According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, they found a hunter in a tree stand over bait targeting deer with archery equipment. Earlier this year, the same area was found baited before the start of hunting season, but no one was near the vicinity.

The hunting area was discovered to have 14 cellular game cameras located alongside the roadway where the stand was, along with nearby trails and two additional tree stands. This also revealed photos documenting the same person spreading molasses and solid mineral baits several times before and during bear season.

The hunter was then charged with the following: