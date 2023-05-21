HYANNIS, Mass. (WWLP) – A person was injured Saturday night in a stabbing at a Cape Cod resort.

Officials say the Hyannis Fire Department responded to the Cape Codder Resort and Spa just before 7:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There no word on any arrests, or what led up to the stabbing. Officials do not know where in the resort the stabbing occurred.

The Cape Codder, is located at 1225 Lyannough Road in Hyannis, they are considered a family-friendly resort that offers indoor and outdoor pools, as well as a waterpark and arcade.