BOLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Both directions of I-495 in Bolton are shut down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), a tractor-trailer crashed in the median of I-495 northbound near Exit 70. The left lane was closed and drivers were being delayed.

At around 9:20 a.m. a Lifeflight helicopter was called in to rescue a victim involved in the crash. Both sides of I-495 are currently closed and drivers are being asked to seek an alternate route.