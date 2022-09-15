SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be welcoming 200 new citizens Thursday morning in honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Week.
This event will take place at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site with 200 citizenship candidates coming from countries all over the world. USCIS celebrates what it means to be a citizen of the United States every year by holding special naturalization ceremonies across the country.
Mayor Sarno states, “As a son of Italian immigrants, I am happy to be with each of these individuals as they officially become citizens of the United States of America. Our country is a melting pot and the traditions brought from our home countries are an important piece of the fabric of our nation. America is still the greatest Nation on Earth. We are the beacon of democracy and liberty and the envy of the world. God Bless the United States of America and God Bless the City of Springfield.”
The 200 citizenship candidates come from the following countries:
- Afghanistan
- Albania
- Algeria
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Bhutan
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burkina Faso
- Burma
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- China
- Colombia
- Congo Kinshasa
- Costa Rica
- Cote d-Ivoire
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- France
- Ghana
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- India
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Ireland
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- Mexico
- Moldova
- Mozambique
- The Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Peru
- The Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Syria
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Turkey
- Uganda
- Ukraine
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
“I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.