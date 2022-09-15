SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will be welcoming 200 new citizens Thursday morning in honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Week.

This event will take place at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site with 200 citizenship candidates coming from countries all over the world. USCIS celebrates what it means to be a citizen of the United States every year by holding special naturalization ceremonies across the country.

Mayor Sarno states, “As a son of Italian immigrants, I am happy to be with each of these individuals as they officially become citizens of the United States of America. Our country is a melting pot and the traditions brought from our home countries are an important piece of the fabric of our nation. America is still the greatest Nation on Earth. We are the beacon of democracy and liberty and the envy of the world. God Bless the United States of America and God Bless the City of Springfield.”

The 200 citizenship candidates come from the following countries:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Australia

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Bhutan

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burma

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

China

Colombia

Congo Kinshasa

Costa Rica

Cote d-Ivoire

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

France

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

India

Indonesia

Iraq

Ireland

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kenya Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Mexico

Moldova

Mozambique

The Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Pakistan

Panama

Peru

The Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Somalia

South Africa

South Korea

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Uganda

Ukraine

Uruguay

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

“I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.