I-Team: East-West rail study released, what’s next?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) recently released the results of a study on the possibility of expanded East-West rail service.

The state researched possible corridors, station stops, frequency of weekday round trips, anticipated readership, and costs of the rail service. 

A new East-West Rail is estimated to cost anywhere from $2 to $5 billion. The faster, more direct route, the higher the price tag. The study alone cost more than a million dollars.

The 22News I-Team investigates why that costly study concluded that more studies are needed, and if an expanded commuter rail service will happen in Massachusetts.

