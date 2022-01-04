I-Team: First hearing for crumbling concrete bill held virtually

BOSTON (WWLP) – Crumbling concrete is an issue the 22News I-Team has been covering for months. For the first time, homeowners impacted by crumbling concrete were able to tell their stories directly to lawmakers in a hearing on Tuesday. Some have been waiting years for this hearing.

Dozens of people from Monson, Wales, East Longmeadow and more spoke before the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture. The virtual hearing was the first time that lawmakers discussed a bill that would help homeowners who have a crumbling foundation. The bill that would help them get some financial assistance to deal with their crumbling foundations.

Crumbling concrete is caused by pyrrhotite – a naturally occurring mineral in the concrete that causes it to slowly deteriorate as it’s exposed to oxygen and water. The only way to fix it is through a process that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars and is not covered by insurance.

There are five parts to the bill:

Require that quarries in Massachusetts are tested for pyrrhotite Make tax abatements standardized across the state for homes that test positive Waive permit fees for the replacement of foundations with pyrrhotite Require disclosure notices for real estate transactions Create a fund to help homeowners pay to repair their foundation

State Senator Anne Gobi is a sponsor of the bill.

Homeowners still have the opportunity to send in written testimony. That can be sent to the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture by emailing JointCommittee.Environment@malegislature.gov.

Resources for Homeowners: