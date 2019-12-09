1  of  2
Breaking News
Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34 Two tractor-trailers involved in crash on I-90 in Russell
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates died at 34

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:
Baker Ice Bucket Challenge_256082

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, right center, and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, third from left, participate in the Ice Bucket Challenge with its inspiration Pete Frates, seated in center, to raise money for ALS research, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at the Statehouse in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP)– A former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ice bucket challenge has died.

Pete Frates was 34. Frates’ family says he died Monday.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $200 million worldwide for research into ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Participants would challenge others to share videos of themselves dumping a bucket of icy water over their own heads to raise awareness.

The fundraiser began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots