BOSTON (WWLP) – There will be a lot of screaming for ice cream throughout Massachusetts after the Museum of Ice Cream announced this week that they will be opening a new museum in Boston.

On the Museum of Ice Cream website, they have updated their website to announce a location in Boston is “Coming Soon.” The museum currently has locations in New York City, Chicago, Austin and in Singapore.

“Get ready to dive into…Boston. coming 2024!” the museum posted on Instagram earlier this week.

As for what to expect at an ice cream museum, the location in New York City has colorful rooms and displays, lets guests jump into a pool full of sprinkles, teaches about the history of ice cream and of course, offers unlimited ice cream treats.

There is currently no exact date on when the museum will open other than in the year 2024. NBC Boston reported that according to the Boston Business Journal, the Museum of Ice Cream had signed a lease for a 12,300 square feet property at 121 Seaport Blvd in Boston.