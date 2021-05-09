Iconic swan boats return to Boston this weekend

(WWLP) – Boston’s iconic swan boats reopened to the public this weekend. On Saturday, the boats filled the Boston Public Garden Lagoon.

It was the first time the boats have been out since the pandemic forced the attraction to close in 2020.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey was among the first to take a ride, and her family tagged along. Dozens of other folks turned out to take part in the spring tradition.

Masks were required, and the number of passengers on boats and in lines were limited. The swan boats operate Fridays through Sundays until mid-June.