CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several F-15Es visiting from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts on Thursday.

The F-15E Strike Eagles are from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho and are visiting Westover Air Reserve Base until they travel to a training location. According to Westover, the Strike Eagles belong to the 389th (The Thunderbolts) Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Wing.

The aircraft has two people, a pilot, and a weapons systems officer that has the capability to fight at low altitudes, day or night, and in all weather performing air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

(Westover Air Reserve Base)

“Previous models of the F-15 are assigned air-to-air roles; the “E” model is a dual-role fighter. It has the capability to fight its way to a target over long ranges, destroy enemy ground positions and fight its way out,” said Westover Air Reserve Base.

Westover’s Patriot Wing aircraft maintenance, airfield management, and Security Forces members are providing critical services during the visit.