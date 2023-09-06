BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts-based U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a Carnival cruise passenger due to illness on Monday.

According to the Coast Guard, a woman aboard Carnival Legend who was headed to Greenland from Cape Cod was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. At around 10:25 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist.

(United States Coast Guard)

(United States Coast Guard)

The patient and the cruise ship nurse were safely hoisted and taken to emergency medical services.