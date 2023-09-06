BOSTON (WWLP) – Members of the Massachusetts-based U.S. Coast Guard airlifted a Carnival cruise passenger due to illness on Monday.
According to the Coast Guard, a woman aboard Carnival Legend who was headed to Greenland from Cape Cod was experiencing abdominal pains and had been vomiting throughout the day. At around 10:25 p.m., an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HH-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew were launched to assist.
The patient and the cruise ship nurse were safely hoisted and taken to emergency medical services.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.