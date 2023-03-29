BOSTON (WWLP) – It was a full house at the State House Wednesday with residents advocating for the needs of immigrants.

Over 200 people packed the Great Hall to celebrate Immigrants Day at the State House. It was the 27th annual advocacy day and representatives from multiple immigrant groups took to the microphone to fight for their needs. They also praised lawmakers for passing the Work and Family Mobility Act.

That act passed last session and will provide a pathway for undocumented immigrants to be able to obtain a driver’s license.

Governor Maura Healey spoke about her time as Attorney General and how she plans to continue fighting for immigrants’ rights as Governor of Massachusetts, “this is a wonderful event, I always loved coming as your attorney general. I now love coming as your governor, and I love it because it’s such a celebration of the important contributions of our immigrant communities, our wonderfully diverse immigrant communities, that have come to Massachusetts for so many years, contributing in so many ways.”

Among several bills that the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition is advocating for is the Language Access and Inclusion Act, this would ensure that state agencies provide public information and services in different languages.

They also are fighting for the Tuition Equity Act, which will allow all Massachusetts high school graduates, regardless of immigration status, to have access to in-state tuition.