CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re days away from the official launch of in-person sports betting here in Massachusetts.

Five years ago, Nevada was the only place in the country you could place a sports wager. Come Tuesday, Massachusetts will become the 33rd to get in on the action.

On January 31st at 10 a.m., anyone over 21 years old will be able to walk into sports books at the state’s three brick-and-mortar casinos and lay their dollars on the line. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is still working on getting everything in order. This week, they determined exactly what sports and events will be allowed, outside of the prominent major sports competitions.

MGM Springfield told 22News that they are making the final touches on their new sports book facility and have a big reveal planned for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will place the very first bet, alongside Bruins Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque.

Special events like the 2023 Academy Awards, Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, and Major League Eating, in general, are all approved. E-sports, Russian Events, (Hi-Lie) Jai-Alai, chess, cornhole, and judged sports like figure skating at the summer or winter Olympics.

Still left out are in-state college teams, unless they are in a tournament with four or more other teams, so March Madness is safe. In addition, no prop-bets on college athletes, and no wagers on e-sports.

In the five years since the supreme court allowed states to legalize betting, Americans have wagered more than $186 billion. There isn’t much standing in the way now here MGM Springfield officials telling me they are putting the finishing touches on their brand new sports book, and it’ll be ready to go come Tuesday.