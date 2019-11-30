Incoming snow has many locals scrambling to get their Christmas tree

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Winter is coming. At least its snow. A significant storm is on its way to western Massachusetts.

The snow is expected to start Sunday afternoon and last all the way into Tuesday morning. No matter where you live, you will see significant impacts.

Some locals say this is just what they want with Christmas just around the corner. “

You know it would be good to have some for Christmas. You know, make it more festive.”I think it just gets us ready for the Christmas season and getting us into the Christmas spirit and atmosphere,” Megan Salvini told 22News.

Since it’s going to be a snowy few days, and there’s one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, this had many people rushing to get their Christmas trees Saturday. Local farms had a noticeable uptick in customers. This year, a nationwide shortage could increase prices at larger retailers. But at local farms, there’s no issue.

“Definitely not. Not here at Paul Bunyan’s. I grow thousands and thousands of Christmas trees. We can only harvest so many, in a season, because we have to let the trees that remain in place continue to grow and be available for our customers for next year,” Susan Lopes, the owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery, told 22News.

Whether you get your tree this week or not, it will still be feeling like Christmas with Western Massachusetts blanketed under a layer of snow.