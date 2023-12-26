CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While card skimmers are typically found on outdoor card readers like gas stations and ATM machines, in the last few months, police and stores have also seen an increase in card skimmers found inside store registers in Massachusetts. 22News is working for you on how to help detect these card skimmers.

On Sunday, Roches Bros. Supermarket informed customers that card skimmers had been located on two self-checkout pin pads at Sudbury Farms in Sudbury. An internal investigation was done immediately and the two card skimmers were the only ones found at all their locations.

The store says customers who shopped at their location in Sudbury on or before Christmas Eve may have been impacted if they used the self-checkout lanes. At this time there has been no confirmed compromised customer data.

Card skimmers were also found at several Market Basket locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire in October and December. Card skimmers were found in the Chelsea location at a register on December 5. It was determined the skimmer was only active for six minutes before it was found. Police say a group of people were involved by distracting the employee while another placed the skimmer.

Card skimmers were also located at Market Basket locations in Reading and Concord, New Hampshire in October.

How to detect a card skimmer

Before putting in your card to a reader, the FBI says there are some easy and effective ways to protect your information. Be sure to inspect the reader and look for any loose parts, crooked pieces, or any damage. Scratches or damage to adhesive tape can also be indicators that it has been tampered with. If you give the skimmer a light shake and it feels loose, tell an employee.

Some skimmers are also associated with hidden cameras. When you go to put in your PIN, block the keypad with your hand to prevent it from being seen by anyone. Be wary of using an ATM machine in high tourist areas as they are also popular spots for card skimmers.

If your card isn’t returned from the machine after a transaction after hitting cancel, contact your financial institute immediately.