CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of Daylight Savings time causes a 16 percent increase in collisions between deer and vehicles in the week after the time change, a new study shows.

The study from the Journal, Current Biology also stated that maintaining Daylight Savings time year-round would prevent 33 human deaths, 2,054 human injuries, and 36,550 deer deaths, while also saving $1.19 billion in collision costs each year.

These types of crashes peak in late October and early November as a result of less sunlight and visibility for drivers. But, these months are also mating season for deer, so they’re on the move much more often. Be sure to stay on the lookout while driving during this time.