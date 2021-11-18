Increase in reports of dogs infected with Leptospirosis in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – States officials say there has been multiple cases of Leptospirosis reported in dogs in Massachusetts recently.

The bacterial disease has been reported in both rural and urban areas of the state during the fall season, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources. Leptospirosis is a disease that can affect the kidneys and other organs of animals as well as humans, and can even be fatal.

Animals are at risk of getting the disease when they are exposed to the urine of an infected animal. The bacteria in the urine can sit in the soil or water for weeks to months. Dogs, livestock, wildlife and rodents can all spread the disease.

There is a vaccine for dogs and the Department of Agricultural Resources recommends you talk to your veterinarian about getting it for your pet. They also recommend reducing the chances your dog can get the disease, such as avoid drinking from puddles and not swimming in contaminated ponds.