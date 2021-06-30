Independence Day traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels

(WWLP) – More than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Massachusetts residents will be joining the traveling parade, with more than 1.3 million planning Fourth of July trips, up from 964,000 in 2020.

Boston drivers could experience up to three times the usual volume on some roadways Thursday and Friday afternoons before the holiday.