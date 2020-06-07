Industries react to Governor Baker’s phase two reopening plan

(WWLP)—-Phase 2 will allow additional industries to expand their businesses but with restrictions and capacity limitations. Child care facilities and recreational day camps will begin reopening.

Eileen Cavanaugh, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke told 22News they will be preparing for a modified summer program.

“We are going to do our absolute best,” said Cavanaugh.”The reality is childcare is a really important force in our economic development across the state and so we really need to open up childcare in order to get people back to work.”

In addition to expanding child care—retail stores, hotels, and restaurants can also partially reopen. However—hotels and lodging will not be allowed to host events, functions, and meetings. 22News spoke with Peter Rosskothen of the Log Cabin and Delaney House who says he’s excited for customers to return.

“I’m excited—it has been a very long three months,” said Rosskothen. “We are doing everything we can–we are following every guideline and then some in order to make sure our guests feel comfortable—honestly that is my highest priority for next week.”

Close contact personal services such as massage therapy, nail salons, and tattoo parlors will not be in the first step of phase 2.

You can find safety standards and reopening guidelines by clicking here.