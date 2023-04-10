DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police used an infrared camera from a helicopter to find two teenagers.

On Thursday afternoon, Troopers were called to Dedham to assist local police in the search for two 14-year-old girls who had walked away from a care facility. At around 7:30 p.m. the crew from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter Air 4 used the Forward Looking Infrared Camera and saw two heat signatures in nearby woods.

The girls were located by K9 teams and Dedham Officers from the direction of the flight crew. They were taken to a local hospital after the Dedham Fire Department evaluated their condition.

The Massachusetts State Police shared the video of the search on social media. The State Police Air Wing assists agencies across Massachusetts in missing person searches and additional types of missions.