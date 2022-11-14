LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The estate of the founder of Yankee Candle is listed for sale in Leverett.

Michael Kittredge, a businessman, and philanthropist who founded the Yankee Candle Company, died in 2019 at the age of 67. Kittredge founded Yankee Candle from his family’s South Hadley home back in 1969. He grew the business from that small operation to a major international manufacturer and retailer of candles and other products.

Kittredge, who lived in Leverett, died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. Kittredge was a two-time cancer survivor, who served on the board of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

A Boston-based Realtor, Johnny Hatem Jr. of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman listed the Kittredge estate for sale. It is located at 113 Juggler Meadow Road in Leverett on over 60 acres in western Massachusetts. The property features what his son described as “like having Disneyland in the backyard,” with three tennis courts, an indoor water park, a 55,000-square-foot spa complex, two car barns, a golf course, an outdoor stage complete with sound setup, and additional amenities.

PHOTOS: Yankee Candle founder’s estate in Leverett for sale

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

defaultPhoto Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Photo Courtesy Douglas Elliman Realty via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

MAP: 113 Juggler Meadow Road in Leverett

Eight structures along the property total 120,000-square-foot living space with 16 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 12 half baths. The main house is over 25,000 square feet of living space with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and five half baths, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com.

The private compound has been listed for $23 million.