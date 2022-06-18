LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Wrapped around a waterfall and stream off of Amherst Road in Leverett is an 8,500 square-foot log cabin and accompanying guest house on 10 acres of land with a private pond.

The main residence contains four suites, each of which has its own fireplace, mini-refrigerator, and private bathroom. The home features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops that open up into the grand room with a two-story fireplace.

The interior has enough space for entertaining with an expansive lounge area on the lower level. The guest house includes 1,400 square feet of living space with an additional four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Relax in the secluded location in your very own yoga hut! The property also comes with a three-car garage and an additional two-car garage.

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

Clinton Stone / Jeffrey Byrnes Studio

The property is selling for $3,990,000.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Clinton Stone