BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Built in the 1800s with more than 250 acres of land, this antique colonial home in Brimfield overlooks a pond and includes hundreds of apple trees, is the most expensive home for sale in Hampden County, according to Zillow.

Cheney Orchards has been in the family for over 100 years with farmland, two ponds, and a gravel pit. The property sprawls across both sides of Apple Road in Brimfield, including 4 acres into the Town of Warren.

The main house contains four to five bedrooms, and four bathrooms, with a screen porch. The home has central air and oil-fired forced hot air heating. There are several mini-splits that provide energy efficiency improvements and help reduce heating expenses. The seller also owns a 60-panel solar system to offset utility expenses as well.

An apartment is housed above the three-car garage that includes a bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. The 16,000-square-foot barn offers space for five cars, apple storage, a storefront, with a kitchen, and offices.

The property located at 15-17 Apple Road is selling for $2.9 million.

See the full listing here.

