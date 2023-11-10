NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This old New England style home built in the 1800s located on the Mill River in Northampton, is the most expensive home for sale in Hampshire County, according to Zillow.

The 2,775-square-foot home sits on a 1.27-acre with access to the Mill River from the backyard. The home has been updated throughout the years and has a total of nine rooms including four to five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen offers granite countertops with cherry cabinets, an island, and appliances included.

The larger-than-average living room is a 15-foot by 35-foot space and the dining room has a built-in China closet. Relax in the family room with the fireplace or that is filled with the afternoon sun shining in from the oversized deck.

The property includes a detached two-car garage. It is also located less than a mile from the center of Northampton.

Photo courtesy: Bradley McGrath

The property located on 24 Ward Ave is selling for $1,750,000.

Realtor: Bradley McGrath