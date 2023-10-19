STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are reminding homeowners about the importance of heating maintenance after being called to smoke inside a residence in Sturbridge.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke a home Wednesday morning. The cause of the smoke was determined to be a backfire from a heating unit.

According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, heating is the second leading cause of fires in the winter season. So, make sure there’s nothing flammable within 3 feet of every direction of the heating source in your home. Furnaces and chimneys should be inspected every year. A professional can also spot potential defects simply because they have the proper equipment.

Why chimney fires will occur?

Mass.gov indicates that most chimney fires result from the build-up of creosote. It is necessary to have your chimney flue cleaned before each heating season.

Other prevention fire tips Mass.gov indicates:

Don’t use flammable liquids to start a fire.

Never leave children unattended near the stove.

Check that the damper is open before lighting the fire.

Use a fireplace screen to prevent flying sparks and embers from falling out onto the floor.

Install and maintain smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms to provide protection for your family.

To prevent fires, ashes that are cleaned out from the stove or fireplace should be shoveled into a metal bucket with a metal lid and placed outside on the ground away from the building.

Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to warn of both fire and deadly fumes from a faulty furnace, fireplace, oven flue, or other venting problem.