STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are reminding homeowners about the importance of heating maintenance after being called to smoke inside a residence in Sturbridge.
According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, crews were called to a report of smoke a home Wednesday morning. The cause of the smoke was determined to be a backfire from a heating unit.
According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, heating is the second leading cause of fires in the winter season. So, make sure there’s nothing flammable within 3 feet of every direction of the heating source in your home. Furnaces and chimneys should be inspected every year. A professional can also spot potential defects simply because they have the proper equipment.
Why chimney fires will occur?
Mass.gov indicates that most chimney fires result from the build-up of creosote. It is necessary to have your chimney flue cleaned before each heating season.
Other prevention fire tips Mass.gov indicates:
- Don’t use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Never leave children unattended near the stove.
- Check that the damper is open before lighting the fire.
- Use a fireplace screen to prevent flying sparks and embers from falling out onto the floor.
- Install and maintain smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms to provide protection for your family.
- To prevent fires, ashes that are cleaned out from the stove or fireplace should be shoveled into a metal bucket with a metal lid and placed outside on the ground away from the building.
- Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to warn of both fire and deadly fumes from a faulty furnace, fireplace, oven flue, or other venting problem.
