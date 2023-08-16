HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Inspiration Co., known on social media as the “inspire me bracelets.” is scheduled to open its first Massachusetts location.

Holyoke Mall announced The Inspiration Co. will open in the late summer this year. The store will be located on the upper level next to Apple. The 1,119 square-foot space will feature collections of bracelets engraved with sayings to inspire change, encourage faith, and ignite passion.

The Inspiration Co. was founded in 2017 by Doug and Ashley Waldbueser in a South Florida garage. They have shipped more than 750,000 bracelets to 47 countries and has over 50 stores in malls across the United States.